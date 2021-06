Meanwhile, $10 tickets for tonight’s viewing party inside the arena are still available.

Habs are asking public health to okay 50% capacity at the Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly in talks with Quebec public health in an effort to allow 10,500 fans to attend home games at the Bell Centre during the Stanley Cup Finals, increasing the arena’s capacity to 50%. The Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning continue with Game 2 in Florida tonight. The next home game is on Friday, July 2.

Montreal Canadiens vice-president and chief commercial officer France Margaret Bélanger said that the team is willing to require ticket holders to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the Bell Centre, if public health prefers. All other pandemic protocols would be followed, including the wearing of masks, physical distancing and sectioning fans into 14 zones with separate entrances and exits.

Meanwhile, $10 tickets for tonight’s viewing party inside the arena at 8 p.m. appear to still be available. The capacity remains 3,500.

Tickets for our Game 2 viewing party at the Bell Centre are on sale now!



» https://t.co/GRu9y3oarg#GoHabsGo https://t.co/1mtJo8k69J — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2021 Habs are asking public health to okay 50% capacity at the Bell Centre for Game 3

The City of Montreal is also awaiting approval from public health to faciliate the organization of large outdoor screenings of the games in places like the Quartier des Spectacles.

Go Habs Go!

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.