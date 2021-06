In an interview with Tony Marinaro on TSN690, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante spoke about the City’s attempt to the organize public screenings of Habs games during the Stanley Cup Finals, suggesting Quartier des Spectacles as a potential location. Plante is awaiting a green light from Quebec public health to allow bigger gatherings (to be hosted by promoter partners) than what is currently approved under the green zone regulations that came into effect today.

In today’s interview, Plante was asked by Marinaro whether she could reveal any locations that are being considered, to which replied that the city is lucky to have central spaces that can accommodate big crowds such as the Quarier des Spectacles, which has Place des Festivals at the heart of it. In normal times, Place des Festivals can accommodate up to 25,000 people during the Jazz Fest and les Francos. As of Friday, Quebec is allowing outdoor festival crowds of 2,500, though multiple crowds of 2,500 are permitted as long as they’re separated by 500 metres.

“Until we find a solution to watch the game together outside, I invite Montrealers to go watch the game in their favourite bars or restaurants.” —Valérie Plante

Depuis jeudi dernier, et l’accession de nos @CanadiensMTL à la finale de la @StanleyCup, nous travaillons très fort sur différents scénarios qui permettraient aux partisans du CH de voir les matchs de la finale, à l’extérieur et en toute sécurité. #polmtl 1/3 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 27, 2021 Valérie Plante says City is looking into screening Habs games in Quartier des Spectacles

