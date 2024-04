The flood-water absorption capacity of this green space, which will also feature play and leisure areas, will be one million litres.

The City of Montreal announced this week that an eighth sponge park will be built in the city — the largest one yet, covering 4,300 m² of space, the size of approximately 10 basketball courts.

The absorption capacity of this green space at the corner of Joseph and Dupuis streets in Verdun, which also feature play and leisure areas, will be one million litres.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante explained the functionality of the sponge parks.

“The City of Montreal wants to reduce the risk of flooding in homes in the area in the event of heavy downpours.

“When there are torrential rains, a sponge park can relieve pressure on the sewers and allow water, which would perhaps go into residents’ basements, to be absorbed by these basins that we create.”

