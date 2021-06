Legault leaked the news just ahead of today’s 1 p.m. press conference.

Montreal and all of Quebec will become a green zone on Monday

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that Montreal and all of Quebec is becoming a green zone as of Monday, June 28. Legault tweeted the news ahead of a press conference with Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda.

La situation du Québec ne cesse de s’améliorer. On est exactement où on pensait être avec notre plan de vaccination et notre plan de déconfinement.

Dès lundi, tout le Québec passe au pallier vert!

🎥Pour tous les détails, suivez notre point de presse 👇 https://t.co/js5uAB4xwL — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 22, 2021

The new “super green” regulations, as Legault called them, are as follows:

10 people from 3 households can now participate in private gatherings indoors

20 people can gather privately outdoors

10 people per table will be allowed to sit together indoors at restaurants and bars

20 people can sit together on terrasses at restaurants and bars

50 players can participate in outdoor sports, with 50 spectators

25 players can participate in indoor sports, with 25 spectators

250 people can gather in places of worship, for services, weddings or funerals

wedding and funeral receptions can accommodate 25 people indoors, 50 people outdoors

Over 80% of Quebecers over 12 have received at least one vaccine dose. There were 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

As of June 25, crowds of 3,500 can gather outdoors at festival events. The same number of people are already allowed in large indoor venues (with multiple entrances) such as the Bell Centre.

