The city is appealing to Quebec public health for a compromise, as a green zone is not a free-for-all.

Valérie Plante: We’re looking into ways for Habs fans to safely watch games together

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante revealed that the city is appealing to Quebec public health to allow Habs fans to watch games together outside in the coming weeks as the Montreal Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanely Cup Finals.

As the Montreal Canadiens don’t currently have the “logistical and financial resources” to organize screenigns, the city is working with parnters to allow for safe celebratory gatherings.

“We are still waiting for the green light from public health, because the enthusiasm for the Finals, and a first Stanley Cup in 28 years, would certainly cause large gatherings, which is still not allowed by the authorities, despite the passage of Montreal into the green zone. “As the Montreal Canadiens advised us that they do not have the logistical & financial resources to organize screenings, we are continuing to work with the other partners to find solutions that will please fans while respecting health rules.” —Valérie Plante

Green zone rules in Quebec currently allow for the following:

10 people from 3 households can now participate in private gatherings indoors

20 people can gather privately outdoors

10 people per table will be allowed to sit together indoors at restaurants and bars

20 people can sit together on terrasses at restaurants and bars

For the first time since 1993, the Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Monday, June 28 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

