Montreal’s Karim Mane is no longer a member of the Orlando Magic. Early today, it was reported that the team will be waiving the two-way player, making him a free agent.

Having started the 2020–21 season with Orlando in late December 2020, Karim Mane played all but nine games in his time with the team. He scored a total of 9 points and 14 rebounds.

Karim Mane giving a press conference after signing with the Orlando Magic

Mane’s dismissal from the team comes on the heels of missing a number of games due to injuries. Before returning to the team for a final game against the San Antonio Spurs, Mane had missed six consecutive games due to complications with his hamstring.

This is the second Montrealer to be waived by the Orlando Magic this month. Earlier in April, Khem Birch was also let go by the team. He went on to sign with the Toronto Raptors, where he plays with fellow Montrealer Chris Boucher.

Despite his short time with the team, Karim Mane still made NBA history. He is the first player to go directly from CEGEP to the league. Mane also helped Orlando’s G-League affiliate, Lakeland Magic, win their first championship this past season.

