Montreal’s Karim Mane wins NBA G League Championship

Montreal’s own Karim Mane has been making NBA headlines all season. Late last year, he became the first player to go directly from CEGEP, signing with the Orlando Magic. He signed a two-way contract, meaning he also reports to the Orlando’s G League affiliate, Lakeland Magic.

Last night, Karim Mane and the Lakeland Magic won the NBA G League Championship. The team beat the Delaware Blue Coats in a 97–78 victory.

The Lakeland Magic celebrate their Championship

This marks the team’s first championship title. The Magic were previously at the top of their division in 2019.

Karim Mane holds the NBA G League Championship trophy

This year’s NBA G League was played in similar fashion to the end of the 2019-20 NBA season. It used the same bubble format, with all games taking place within ESPN sports facilities inside Disney World in Orlando. (ESPN is of course owned by Disney.) The playoff execution could be likened to the NFL, with a one-game elimination process as opposed to the usual best of five layout. This format was in place in order to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 spreading.

Mane dropped 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists to help his team with the victory. His teammate, Devin Cannady, was named G League Finals MVP.

