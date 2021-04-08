khem birch toronto raptors orlando magic
Montreal’s Khem Birch is expected to sign with the Toronto Raptors

by Mr. Wavvy

Birch will join fellow Montrealer Chris Boucher.

Montreal’s own Khem Birch has played an integral role on the Orlando Magic roster since signing with the team in 2017. As a big man, Birch added depth to the team’s bench with his rebounding skills. However, it seems as if Birch’s time with the Magic is coming to an end.

Khem Birch highlights from a game against the Chicago Bulls

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Khem Birch will be waived by the Orlando Magic later this week. Upon his release from the team, Birch is expected to sign with the Toronto Raptors.

If the signing is successful, this will mean that Birch leaves one Montreal teammate to play with another. This year’s Orlando Magic roster includes the addition of rookie Karim Mane. Mane is the first NBA player in history to go from CEGEP directly into the league. Mane recently won a NBA G-League Championship with Orlando’s minor league affiliate Lakeland Magic.

With the Toronto Raptors, Birch will play alongside Chris Boucher, a fellow centre who serves as an undeniable highlight of an otherwise rocky Raptors season.

The Orlando Magic have blown up their roster in the past few weeks. They traded their three star players: Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. Waiving Birch could be seen as a further effort to flop in an attempt to rank higher in the forthcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

