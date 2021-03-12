Is Kamala Harris getting slimed?

Kamala Harris has accomplished many milestones in her short time in office. She is the first female Vice President of the United States, as well as the first African American and first Asian American VP. Soon, Harris may have another accomplishment to add to her resume: First Vice President to get slimed.

Kamala Harris | Instagram

Harris is set to speak at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday. The former Montrealer‘s inclusion in the award ceremony is part of ViacomCBS’s Generation Change initiative. Generation Change celebrates figures who strive to make a positive impact on the lives of children and young adults. Last year’s Generation Change Award was given to LeBron James.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards has a rich history of “sliming” presenters, performers and speakers since 2002. The potential sliming of Kamala Harris would make her the highest ranking government official to receive the honour.

A Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards slime compilation

Tomorrow’s awards show features a mixed bag of performers and presenters, including Justin Bieber, BTS and Kim Kardashian in her first public appearance since divorcing Kanye West.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards air on Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. EST on YTV in Canada. For more details about this weekend’s ceremony and sliming awareness, please visit the Kids’ Choice Awards website.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.