Kids’ Choice Awards reveal 2021 nominees

Today, the world’s most prestigious awards show announced their 2021 nominees. No, not the Golden Globes…the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
That’s right, voting for the 34th edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards is now live on the award show’s website. Voters can engage multiple times per day. This is the only award show where you can vote for both Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy and Fortnite in who separate categories.
Justin Bieber leads the nominees with five nominations. The singer released his fifth studio album Changes in February of last year.
Kenan Thompson is set to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Before becoming a seasoned vet on Saturday Night Live, Thompson got his start on Nickelodeon’s All That. Later, the network gave him his own series alongside Kel Mitchel, Kenan & Kel.
The ceremony is set to be held virtually on March 13, 2021. See all of this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominations here:
Favorite Movie
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
Favourite Movie Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Anne Hathaway – The Witches
Vanessa Hudgens – The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Liu Yifei – Mulan
Melissa McCarthy – Superintelligence
Favorite Movie Actor
Jim Carrey – Sonic the Hedgehog
Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle
Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman 1984
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
Favorite Animated Movie
Onward
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
The Croods: A New Age
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie
Tina Fey – Soul
Jamie Foxx – Soul
Anna Kendrick – Trolls World Tour
Chris Pratt – Onward
Ryan Reynolds – The Croods: A New Age
Emma Stone – The Croods: A New Age
Justin Timberlake – Trolls World Tour
Favorite Kids’ TV Show
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Alexa & Katie
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
Favorite Family TV Show
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
Stranger Things
The Mandalorian
Young Sheldon
Favorite Female TV Star
Ella Anderson – Henry Danger
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Raven-Symoné – Raven’s Home
Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favorite Male TV Star
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Dylan Gilmer – Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Jace Norman – Henry Danger
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
Lego Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favorite Animated Series
ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks
Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Favorite Music Group
Black Eyed Peas
Blackpink
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Favorite Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
“Yummy” – Justin Bieber
“Dynamite” – BTS
“Toosie Slide” – Drake
“Wonder” – Shawn Mendes
“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
Favorite Music Collaboration
“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – Blackpink & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Favorite Female Sports Star
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
Favorite Female Social Star
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D’Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
Favorite Male Social Star
James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
Ryan’s World
MrBeast
Ninja
Favorite Video Game
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon Go
Roblox
For more details about the nominations and ceremony, please visit the Kids’ Choice Awards website.
For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.