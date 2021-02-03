Kids’ Choice Awards reveal 2021 nominees

Nominations are out and voting is on.

Today, the world’s most prestigious awards show announced their 2021 nominees. No, not the Golden Globes…the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

That’s right, voting for the 34th edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards is now live on the award show’s website. Voters can engage multiple times per day. This is the only award show where you can vote for both Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy and Fortnite in who separate categories.

Justin Bieber leads the nominees with five nominations. The singer released his fifth studio album Changes in February of last year.

Kenan Thompson is set to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Before becoming a seasoned vet on Saturday Night Live, Thompson got his start on Nickelodeon’s All That. Later, the network gave him his own series alongside Kel Mitchel, Kenan & Kel.

The ceremony is set to be held virtually on March 13, 2021. See all of this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominations here:

Favorite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Enola Holmes

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Anne Hathaway – The Witches

Vanessa Hudgens – The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Liu Yifei – Mulan

Melissa McCarthy – Superintelligence

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey – Sonic the Hedgehog

Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle

Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman 1984

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

Favorite Animated Movie

Onward

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

The Croods: A New Age

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie

Tina Fey – Soul

Jamie Foxx – Soul

Anna Kendrick – Trolls World Tour

Chris Pratt – Onward

Ryan Reynolds – The Croods: A New Age

Emma Stone – The Croods: A New Age

Justin Timberlake – Trolls World Tour

Favorite Kids’ TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Alexa & Katie

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

Favorite Family TV Show

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

Young Sheldon

Favorite Female TV Star

Ella Anderson – Henry Danger

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Raven-Symoné – Raven’s Home

Sofia Wylie – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favorite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Joshua Bassett – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Dylan Gilmer – Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Jace Norman – Henry Danger

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

Lego Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favorite Animated Series

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favorite Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Toosie Slide” – Drake

“Wonder” – Shawn Mendes

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Favorite Music Collaboration

“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” – Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream” – Blackpink & Selena Gomez

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favorite Global Music Star

BTS (Asia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Favorite Female Social Star

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Favorite Male Social Star

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

Ryan’s World

MrBeast

Ninja

Favorite Video Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon Go

Roblox

For more details about the nominations and ceremony, please visit the Kids’ Choice Awards website.

