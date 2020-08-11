Joe Biden chooses former Montreal resident Kamala Harris as running mate

After much anticipation, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen California Senator (and former Montreal resident) Kamala Harris as his running mate. This makes Harris the first Black nominee for Vice President in the U.S.

Biden had previously announced that he was going to choose a woman as his running mate, and it appeared to be clear that his choice would be a Black woman. Other women in contention included former UN ambassador and national security advisor Susan Rice, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and California Congresswoman Karen Bass.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020 Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris

Harris moved to Montreal with her mother when she was 12, attended Westmount High School and graduated in 1981. ■

