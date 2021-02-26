What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Star, CBC Gem and Criterion

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney’s new Star channel, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Moxie (new on Netflix)

Amy Poelher follows up her Netflix-backed directorial debut Wine Country with Moxie, an adaptation of the YA novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. Hadley Robinson stars as Vivian Carter, a shy 16-year-old who finds a rebellious streak in herself inspired by her mother’s (played by Poelher) past as a feminist activist and starts a zine-based high-school revolution. It premieres on March 3, alongside the docuseries Murder Among the Mormons, which explores a 1985 bombing incident in Salt Lake City. True-crime fiends call also fall back on Unabomber: In His Own Words (Feb. 28), a docuseries with recreations made by some true-blue veterans of the genre. On the same day, you can also catch season 12 of Untucked, the RuPaul’s Drag Race behind-the-scenes show.

The fecund world of Biggie and 2pac documentaries welcomes another contender in the form of Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (March 1), a new feature-length documentary from music-doc and music video lifer Emmett Malloy (The White Stripes: Under Blackpool Lights, Out Cold, Big Easy Express). It hits on March 1 alongside a large selection of new-old additions including the most recent How to Train Your Dragon opus, Welcome to Marwen, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Being John Malkovich, Scarface, Fletch, Friday Night Lights, Shazam!, Jonah Hex and Happy Feet Two.

New on Amazon Prime

Dispatches From Elsewhere (new on Amazon Prime Video)

There’s not much going on over at Amazon, with a small smattering of Bollywood films making up the bulk of the releases this week. On March 2, you can stream season 1 of Dispatches From Elsewhere, a show created by and starring Jason Segel in which he and a handful of other people are sucked into what may or may not be an alternative-reality game. The show was generally well-received when it premiered on AMC in the States a year ago; it is described as “whimsical” and “experimental,” which are two words that don’t usually bode well for television, but who can really tell anymore? Also hitting Prime this week are Top Gun and the Norway-set, Jenny Slate-starring indie The Sunlight Night.

New on Crave

Irresistible (new on Crave)

The terrible, toothless Jon Stewart-directed comedy Irresistible drops on Crave on Feb. 28 alongside Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison, a comedy directed by, written by and starring Romany Malco as an ex-con who wants to rebrand as a motivational speaker. On March 1 you can stream magician, comedian and performance artist Derek Delgaudio’s special In and Of Itself and on March 3 you can stream Intrigo: Death of the Author, the first of a three-part series starring Ben Kinglsey as a reclusive author approached by a younger writer (Benno Furmann) for advice.

New on Disney Plus / Star

Robin Hood Men in Tights (new on Disney Star)

The biggest streaming news this week is, of course, that Disney has officially launched Star, the “adult” half of their streaming platform which offers content pulled from Hulu, the streaming service that was previously only available in the USA and Japan. There are more than 500 movies and 150 shows available as of launch, so outlining them here would be futile, but let me just say that highlights include The X-Files, Scrubs, Sons of Anarchy, M*A*S*H, Glee and Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the TV front, while notable movies include seven Planet of the Apes films of all iterations, all of the Die Hard films, Encino Man, Garden State, Nixon, Robin Hood AND Robin Hood: Men in Tights as well as The Shape of Water and all three Taken films. Star originals have been announced for later in the year, as well as several additional catalogue releases in upcoming weeks.

New on CBC Gem

Blackbird (new on CBC Gem)

It’s a pretty low-stakes week over at CBC Gem as well, where the two new releases are the interior design show Grand Designs: New Zealand and the film Blackbird, starring Connor Jessup as a goth teen who is accused of planning a school shooting.

New on Tënk

Tënk, the Quebec-based streaming platform dedicated entirely to documentaries, is now available in English across Canada. To celebrate the platform’s first anniversary this week, they’re offering a free trial from Feb. 26 to 28. Head over to their website for more information.

New on Criterion Channel

The In-Laws (new on Criterion Channel)

New films dropping on the Channel include Elaine May’s A New Leaf starring Walter Matthau, the classic comedy The In-Laws starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin and Claire Denis’s Let the Sunshine In. ■

