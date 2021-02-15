Montreal Canadiens send Michael Frolik down to the AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have been off to a great season start. The team’s record is one of the best in the league. With 15 games played thus far, the Habs have won nine and lost four.

Today, the Montreal Canadiens have announced that they are sending forward Michael Frolik down to the AHL to play with its minor league affiliate the Laval Rocket. He is set to re-join the Canadiens’ “taxi squad” by Saturday. For those who are unfamiliar, here is a breakdown of how this season’s taxi squad formatting works:

This is the first season that Michael Frolik plays with the Canadiens. He has played in the NHL since 2008, most notably spending five seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2015 until last season, when he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in the final year of his contract. His current contract with the Canadiens will see Frolik making $750,000 over the course of a year.

Winger Michael Frolik with the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have a relatively quiet week on the horizon but will play back-to-back games over the weekend. The team faces off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

