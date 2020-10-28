Majority of Canadians believe there’s a serious problem with systemic racism in RCMP



According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 63% of Canadians say there is a serious problem with systemic racism in the RCMP. The age group with the highest confirmation were 18 to 24 year olds (71%), while the age group with the lowest were 45 to 54 year olds (54%).

The same study also found that Indigenous Canadians were the most likely to have had negative experiences with the police. Read more about those findings here.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from August 26 – September 1, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

