Bar-St-Denis

The reimagined resto-bar run by Au Pied de Cochon alumni Emily Homsy and David Gauthier has finally been recognized among Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants. A regular haunt for industry folk and Little Italy locals, the beautifully designed restaurant has built its reputation on its easygoing atmosphere, genuine hospitality and undeniably excellent food. Often irreverent but always delicious, the menu oscillates from French to Italian to Lebanese with relative fluidity. (6966 St-Denis)

