Indigenous Canadians are most likely to have negative experiences with police

by Lorraine Carpenter

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, Indigenous people are more likely than other visible minorities and Caucasians to say their experiences with police in Canada were negative. Notably, negative experiences with police were had by 29% of Indigenous people and 25% of visible minorities. Caucasians were the least likely to have negative experiences with police, at 20%.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from August 26 – September 1, 2020 among a representative randomized sample of 5,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

