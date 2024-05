A peaceful anti-genocide protest should be welcome at any university. Why not McGill?

It’s a little ironic that a university that acknowledges it occupies unceded Indigenous territory wants to remove students from occupying their campus who are in turn protesting the occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian lands by settler-colonialists. McGill, a public institution supported by all taxpayers, tells their students to be the change they want to see in the world, but when those students mobilize, McGill calls the cops and goes to court.

It’s more than mere irony, it’s hypocrisy.

This is a non-violent student protest, there’s no evidence of antisemitism and the students aren’t hurting anyone or preventing people from going to class. A peaceful anti-genocide protest should be welcome at any university. Why not McGill?

This was an excerpt from Observations from Montreal, a collection of commentary about Montreal politics and culture, originally published on May 1 and updated on May 15, 2024.

