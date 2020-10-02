1,052 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec; 539 new recoveries

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 7 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 5,857. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 1,052 to 76,273. Santé Québec also confirmed that 63,683 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 6,733 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 302 hospitalizations and 49 people in intensive care. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

