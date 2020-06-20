UPDATED June 19, 2020, 7:47 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 29,292 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. The following are the number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by province and territory across Canada:
Quebec 26,203
Ontario 2,281
Alberta 512
British Columbia 190
Saskatchewan 67
New Brunswick 27
Manitoba 9
Nova Scotia 1
Newfoundland and Labrador 0
Prince Edward Island 0
Yukon 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
