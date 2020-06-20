The latest number of COVID-19 active cases by province and territory.

Confirmed cases per million inhabitants by province/territory. By UmpireRay - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88126563

UPDATED June 19, 2020, 7:47 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 29,292 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. The following are the number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 26,203

Ontario 2,281

Alberta 512

British Columbia 190

Saskatchewan 67

New Brunswick 27

Manitoba 9

Nova Scotia 1

Newfoundland and Labrador 0

Prince Edward Island 0

Yukon 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

