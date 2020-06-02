For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.
UPDATED June 1, 2020, 9:49 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 51,354 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 25,545 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province as of June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by region across Quebec:
Bas-Saint-Laurent 48
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 321
Capitale-Nationale 1601
Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 1972
Estrie 942
Montreal 25,545
Outaouais 537
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 167
Côte-Nord 115
Nord-du-Québec 8
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 184
Chaudière-Appalaches 499
Laval 5456
Lanaudière 4018
Laurentides 2969
Montérégie 6930
Nunavik 16
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10
Outside Quebec 10
Region to be determined 6
4,661 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19 / Coronavirus.
Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)