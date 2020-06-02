51,354 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.

UPDATED June 1, 2020, 9:49 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 51,354 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 25,545 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province as of June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 48

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 321

Capitale-Nationale 1601

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 1972

Estrie 942

Montreal 25,545

Outaouais 537

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 167

Côte-Nord 115

Nord-du-Québec 8

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 184

Chaudière-Appalaches 499

Laval 5456

Lanaudière 4018

Laurentides 2969

Montérégie 6930

Nunavik 16

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10

Outside Quebec 10

Region to be determined 6

4,661 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

