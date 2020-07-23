Zero new deaths reported in Quebec from COVID-19 today

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 0 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), with the total deaths remaining at 5,662. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 142 to 58,080. Santé Québec also confirmed that 50,505 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus, an increase of 132. There are still 1,913 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

Of the 741,898 total tests done in Quebec, 58,080 have tested positive for COVID-19, at a rate of 7.83%. The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on July 21, 14,289 tests were analyzed; of these, 180 tested positive, at a rate of 1.26%.

