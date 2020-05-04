Premier Legault’s response to the EMSB: “All schools must open.”

The English Montreal School Board stated on Friday that its schools would reopen when they deemed it safe to do so.

In his daily press briefing this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault was asked about the statement by the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) issued on Friday. The statement makes clear that the board, like the Quebec English School Boards Association, considers the government’s tentative plan to reopen Montreal schools on May 19 to be unwise.

Today François Legault made it clear that there will not be different reopening dates for different school boards, like the English Montreal School Board (EMSB). Whether or not students attend is up to the parents, but the reopening date for all schools will be decided by the provincial government.

“When the government decides to open schools, all schools must open,” he said.

As it stands, schools in the rest of Quebec are due to reopen on May 11, while Montreal schools will reopen on May 19, unless the government decides to delay, as it did today for Montreal retail businesses.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.