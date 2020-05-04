BREAKING: Reopening of Montreal retail stores to be delayed

The plan to reopen the construction and manufacturing sectors in the city on May 11 remain unchanged.

In light of the high numbers of new cases of COVID-19 being found in the city every day, the Quebec government is pushing back the date for the reopening of retail stores in the greater Montreal area from May 11 to May 18 (or May 19, the day after Victoria Day). The plan to reopen the construction and manufacturing sectors in the city on May 11 remain unchanged.

May 19 is also the date when elementary schools and daycares are due to reopen. Premier François Legault reiterated in this afternoon’s briefing that the plan for schools will be reevaluated as the pandemic progresses and could also be delayed.

Meanwhile, non-essential businesses in the rest of Quebec opened today. Legault also reminded Quebecers to stick to social distancing guidelines ahead of these reopenings as well as when the reopenings occur.

“I’m counting on you all,” he said.

