The announcement is in line with the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA).

English Montreal School Board (EMSB) to reopen its schools when it wants

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) announced yesterday that it would be determining the reopening date of its schools, even if the Government of Quebec deems it safe. The following statement outlines the concerns of the EMSB:

“We acknowledge the need to reopen schools in a gradual and manageable way, ideally before the end of the current school year if conditions permit. It is our considered opinion that for the entire elementary school population of Quebec, reopening in two stages only a week apart, does not constitute a safe and measurable return to school for our staff and students.”

“Our concern is with the practical and operational challenges in achieving this (school reopening) across the province by the prescribed deadlines, and its appropriateness on the Island of Montreal given the fact that this region is still very much an active COVID-19 “hot spot.”

“As of April 30, there are still far too many unknowns that compromise the ability of school boards to safely and effectively reopen schools. Our assessment is that the implementation of these measures will vary significantly in different school boards and may not even be possible in some areas.”

“Rather than inspiring confidence in the public, this hastily announced plan by the government has had the effect of significantly raising anxiety and stress levels among teachers and parents in particular, as well as the general population.”

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has confirmed that it is taking the same position as the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA). As announced on Monday, the government announced its plan to reopen schools and daycare in Montreal on May 19, and in the rest of Quebec on May 11.

