Sunday, June 9

* “Collision” at Fringe Fest * Death From Above at Corona * Warpark at Quai des Brumes * Kate Hammer’s “the Peers” * Shash’U at Mural

As part of the Fringe Fest, Collision explores concussion through contemporary dance — see our review of the show here. Studio Jean-Valcourt du Conservatoire (4750 Henri-Julien), 4:30 p.m., $8 students& artists/$12

Toronto dance punk duo Death From Above play Corona with the Dears’ Murray A. Lightburn (who’s in the midst of a real moment with his solo career) opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $43

Hit up a night of indie pop-punk at Quai des Brumes with New York’s Warpark, Gatineau’s Transit Lake, and local groups Kurt Reston and Ocean Charter of Values. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Infemous comedy hour host Kate Hammer is on the cover of Cult MTL’s recently distributed June issue, where she speaks about her Fringe Festival show The Peers — a Shakespeare mash-up comedy. Check out the first of six remaining performances tonight, and see our other Fringe highlights here. Impro Montreal (3697 St-Laurent), 9:15 p.m., $10/$12

Today at Mural Festival is yet another dance party, this time with Shash’U headlining. Karaba, Wasa Bibi and Nick Catchdubs complete the line-up. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $10

