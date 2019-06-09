Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Death From Above

to-do list

Sunday, June 9

by CultMTL

* “Collision” at Fringe Fest
* Death From Above at Corona
* Warpark at Quai des Brumes
* Kate Hammer’s “the Peers”
* Shash’U at Mural

As part of the Fringe Fest, Collision explores concussion through contemporary dance — see our review of the show here. Studio Jean-Valcourt du Conservatoire (4750 Henri-Julien), 4:30 p.m., $8 students& artists/$12

Toronto dance punk duo Death From Above play Corona with the Dears’ Murray A. Lightburn (who’s in the midst of a real moment with his solo career) opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $43

Hit up a night of indie pop-punk at Quai des Brumes with New York’s Warpark, Gatineau’s Transit Lake, and local groups Kurt Reston and Ocean Charter of Values. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Infemous comedy hour host Kate Hammer is on the cover of Cult MTL’s recently distributed June issue, where she speaks about her Fringe Festival show The Peers — a Shakespeare mash-up comedy. Check out the first of six remaining performances tonight, and see our other Fringe highlights here. Impro Montreal (3697 St-Laurent), 9:15 p.m., $10/$12

Today at Mural Festival is yet another dance party, this time with Shash’U headlining. Karaba, Wasa Bibi and Nick Catchdubs complete the line-up. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.