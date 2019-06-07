Suoni per il Popolo is the festival to beat

Fuuuuugggggg, I totally fucked the dawg while shitting the bed this week as I thought I had sent my column in but instead let it languish on my desktop. Damn you, new bong pipe!!! I would’ve told you to go see the king of prank calls, the Longmont Potion Castle, last night at Casa as part of the Suoni per il Popolo fest, Disappears’ new drone jammer Facs and the Oozing Wound show, as well as a great intro about my obsession with crank-call tapes, but alas — I fugged up. Oh well, looks like this week will only have six days, but don’t let that chafe yer taint as there are two back to back shows that are nose and nose tied as my big pick of the month, and Suoni keeps swinging so check out their website and schedule to see the real progressive nature of underground music. Future now!!!

Friday: It’s true that Suoni owns this week but there are a couple of giggers happening off-festival that deserve your attention. The beautiful losers behind Analogue Addiction are hosting a gig at their favorite watering hole, l’Esco, with Berlin’s horrendously titled Gym Tonic and locals Chacal and the Rejectors. If you dig your noisy punk and experimental fuckery, this would be your gig. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Remember that killer B52’s tribute band we had a while back? Well their Fred Schneider, Derm Pretzel, has his own jam, the Pretzels, and they sound nothing at all like the B52’s but should appeal to fans of fucked up punk. You can check out the Pretzels at the romantic confines of Bistro de Paris with their budz Garogne and Get Off the Cop. 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

If you dig your ’70s-tinged metallic riffs, you are probably already hip to the Spirit Adrift show happening at Turbo Haüs. Opening is the always loud Pale Mare and Kato. Word is that Turbo just got a noise complaint from a neighboring Air BnB ON FUCKING ST-DENIS!!! So hopefully this will remain an isolated incident as all shows at Turbo are shut down at 11 p.m. 2040 St-Denis, 7:30 p.m., $17

Saturday: Those who dig their hardcore and oversized sports clothing should report to le Ritz to check out Chokehold, Destroy the Machine, Sink and Negate Life. You can almost taste the testosterone, can’t ya!?. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $12/$15

Sunday: Fuck me! Sure my big picks are both of the heaviosity ilk, but the psych sounds of Dead Meadow remain a true favourite. Those of you who dig their mellow stoner riffs will definitely want to be at le Ritz to see these true psych warlords with Dommengang. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$25

Monday: Suoni is bringing the drone and letting the locals have their say when monster super group Pangea will fuck up your head at la Vitrola. Before the family tam jams get underway, you can catch sets by Pangea’s day jobs from Some Became Hollow Tubes, BLD and Black Givre. It’s got to be drone music if you want to dance with me. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$13

Tuesday: If you dig your industrial blast/grind as well as Daughters you will want to make tracks to Turbo Haüs to catch Chi town’s Meth with fellow Chicagoans Lume and Chabanel and Casmo. DJ Vid Kid will also be bringing the visuals so you don’t have to stare at your hand all night. 2040 St-Denis, 6 p.m., $10

Another gig, which starts on the early tip, is the 40th edition of weekly experimental series Eardrum Buzz, happening every Tuesday at Barfly. Tonight you can catch the synth sounds of Buried Hatchet but notice the start time as the whole shindig is over by 7:30. 4062A St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free

Right at the end of the Hammer (six-day) week is my first of the back to back big picks of the week: the lethal and seething Nails will utterly destroy at Club Soda with Misery Index, Outer Heaven and Ulthar. This will be one of the best heavy shows of the year, along with Sleep/Boris, so don’t sleep and also check out Wednesday’s announcement. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20/$25

Wednesday: Baboom! For the perfect one-two combo with Nails, Full of Hell is playing le Ritz. Full of Hell’s drummer is probably the sickest beat doctor since the dude in Converge or Dave fuggin’ Lombardo. Do not miss. Tipping the scales here are the almighty Primitive Man Genocide Pact and Flesh/Void. If you are at this and Nails, may Allah help you on Thursday morning. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $16/$18

Current Obsession: Longmont Potion Castle, 10

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com