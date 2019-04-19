Friday, April 19

Neko Case

Girls in the Garage teams up with Flohmarket Pop-ups to present a two-part event celebrating talented women on the local scene. The first is a one-night-only group exhibition at a Plateau space formerly occupied by Urban Outfitters, with music by DJ Chloe Soldevila (4301 St-Denis, 6 p.m., free, BYOB), the second a concert at Diving Bell Social Club featuring Hanorah, Puncti and Deception (3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC).

Tonight’s edition of Drunken Cinema at Bar le Ritz celebrates 90s horror kitsch classic I Know What You Did Last Summer with an interactive drinking game involving cards and props. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $8

The music from the first Star Wars movie (chronologically, that is — A New Hope) is being celebrated at Place des Arts with a live concert by l’Orchestre Filmaccompanying a screening of the 1977 film in English with French subs). 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $99.23–$143.27

Basse Culture in collaboration with Thalès et Cosmovision Records are putting on a party at Ausgang Plaza tonight entitled l’Esperluette. Yeahman of France are headlining. There will also be an art expo, as well as circus performances (!) and a bunch of other DJ sets. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $20/$25

Nearly a year after releasing her seventh album Hell-on, alt-country queen Neko Case plays Théâtre Corona with opener Shannon Shaw (who you might know from the bands Shannon and the Clams, Hunx and His Punx). 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $46

Catch Martin Scorcese’s 1988 classic The Last Temptation of Christ at Cinéma du Parc tonight or over the weekend. The film starts Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel and Barbara Hershey. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

