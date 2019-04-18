Montreal, metal city

Geez, a bunch of government stuffed shirts have deemed us a metal city — are we doing something wrong? Time will tell, but before the metal scene becomes the Jazz Fest, here are some killer gigs going on this week:

Thursday: Grab yer socks because if you’re like me and dig your punk rawk docs — and everything that has to do with the Dead Boys — you will want to catch the Canadian premiere of the doc on Dead Boys singer and pure punk icon Stiv Bators, titled Stiv: No Compromise, No Regrets (directed by Danny Garcia). There will also be a live performance dedicated to Bators’ storied yet sadly short career by Church Boys with DJ Tabarnaki keeping things punky. This night of punk rock magic will be happening at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $12

If power violence and grindcore are more your thing, you can catch KickxAssxViolence with Maxx Power and Mortlach at Barfly — and yes, there are Barfly-embossed earplugs available behind the bar. This will piss off Barfly’s regular patrons to no end, almost as much as the Hab not making the playoffs. 4062A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

For a night of techno/noise, get into the basement of la Sotterenea to catch Lowebrau, FxBip, Serieu and Tourment. 4848 St-Laurent, p.m., $10

Fishbum Records keeps things locked down at l’Esco for the next couple of nights, starting off with Sugar Coma, Fraser Wayne Parker, Nora Kelly and Brandon Voyeur. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

I have given my weekly metal DJ night at Turbo Haus a name: See You In Hell. Come celebrate city hall officially recognizing Montreal as a metal city as I spin glam, black, death, thrash, poseur metal etc all night. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

Friday: Fishbum keeps their nights running at l’Esco with the Fuzzy Undertones, Chacal and Kid Lucifer. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8/$10

Analogue Addition move things away from their hallowed grounds of l’Esco and take over la Sotterenea to present a bill with the Pretzels, the Faps and Rorqual. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Barfly is a perfect place to spend your Good Friday with great bar band Lazarus Moan and There Is Still Time…..Brother opening. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

All punk rockers will want to make it to la Plante for Condor, Sex Pill, Sex Face, Vitex, Force Majeure. Secret location, 9:30 p.m., $10

Saturday: Perhaps because I’m so chuffed about our burg’s official metal status, my big pick of the week is the Trapped Under Ice tour with Metalian, Cauchemar, Freeways, Occult Burial and Barrow Wight, at Katacombes. This will get heavy. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $16/$20

Fresh from blowing lids Stateside, Red Mass return home to play the Diving Bell Social Club with openers Jyraph. This will be the loudest gig at Diving Bell so far. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9:30 p.m., $10

There is no holding Taylor Hoodlum Stevenson back; he keeps feeding the scene with his new jammer Mickey Dagger, playing l’Esco with Broken Column, Concavity with DJ Flaneur and DJ Fraulein. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $10

Make your way down the hill to Turbo Haus for a night of sludge metal with Kato, who launch their new record M34. Openers are Venomenon and Mooch. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted

For whatever reason, mall punk bands are hitting stages again at a rapid rate, so you can relive your safe rebellion of donning chain wallets at Foufs, where Satanic Surfers will be playing with Belvedere and la Armada. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $27–$30

Sunday: For a night of punk rock on the Sabbath — at a new venue — head to Lopez to see Italy’s Impulso with Faze, Estorbo and Leash Aggression. 6725 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $8

The seventh edition of Metal ‘Til Midnight at Katacombes goes down with Salem Trials, Suicide for a King, Kruhl, Distorthead, Autumna and Obliterate. 1635 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $12/$15

Wednesday: If you want to party like it’s 2005, you can bring your stacks of yellowing Vice magazines to Foufs for the co-headlining bill of the Black Lips with Fucked Up and Wooing. (Truth be told, I really like these bands but that aforementioned Vice yuck was too rich to hold back.) 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $25/$30

Current Obsession: Can, Future Days

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com