Today through Sunday, the 10th edition of the Festival Stop Motion Montréal offers a look into the endlessly fascinating world of stop-motion animation and filmmaking, encouraging kids and adults alike to attend its various workshops, masterclasses and screenings (including world premieres). Various locations, mostly around Concordia University, $5–$10 per event, $60 festival pass

Three fine local acts are playing the first live show at new venue the Diving Bell Social Club, namely Mich Cota (experimental, introspective, psychedelic), Strangerfamiliar (ambient electronic, chillwave) and Carlyn (“ElectroPop Excellence”). 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Sayaspora is presenting a night of afro-beats, afro-house and dancehall at Ausgang Plaza featuring DJs NoKliché, TY TY and Trick Triick. 6524 St-Hubert, 10:30 p.m., $10

Recurring LGBT dance party LIP is throwing a basement bash at la Sala Rossa (not a basement, but hey) with guest DJs Ziibiwan, regularfantasy and Assignedlibraatbirth joining resident/founder Frankie Teardrop. “No texting on the dancefloor.” 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m.

The city’s other hors Village monthly LGBT party Mec Plus Ultra is holding its Freaky Frosh Friday edition at its homebase le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 (w/ free drink) before 11 p.m./$10

Dance to French Touch when Ed Banger Records gets a 15th anniversary party at Théâtre Fairmount featuring DJs Myd and Vladimir Cauchemar (the new protégés of Ed Banger founder Pedro Winter) along with Busy P. 5240 Parc, 11 p.m., $15/$20

