Wednesday, July 25



Fleet Foxes. Photo by Kyle Johnson

American indie rock group Fleet Foxes stop by Théâtre Corona with similarly-folky singer songwriter Nilüfer Yanya opening the show. 2490 Notre-Dame, 6:30 p.m., $50/$53/$55

Star comedian David Cross brings his new stand-up show Oh, Come On to Just for Laughs. For more about the show (and Cross’s current state of mind), check out our interview with him here. Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.), 7 p.m., $49.90–$58.95

77 Montreal pre-party with a DJ set by “punk attitude ambassador” Don Letts with local openers at le Belmont. Read our interview with the man himself here, and see what else is in store for this year’s edition of ‘77 Montreal music fest here. 4483 St-Laurent, , 8:30 p.m., $16–$20

If you missed the Oscar-nominated Call Me by Your Name when it was in theatres, Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film is screening tonight in Little Italy’s Dante Park. De Gaspé & Dante, 9 p.m., free

Montreal energy drink company Guru presents a Music Academy event of their own: Vol. 3 features Copcarbonfire, Kyle Jukka of She-Devils and Isness (Ylang Ylang and Matt Robidoux). Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/$5 (no one turned away for lack of funds)

