There’s really only one federal political party on the receiving end of outside help.

Canadians need an immediate inquiry into foreign interference with the Poilievre campaign

Canada needs another inquiry into foreign interference — this time focused on the one party on the receiving end of outside help.

In recent days, we’ve learned that Danielle Smith asked Trump to pause his tariff war to benefit Pierre Poilievre — but not stop it entirely, which would benefit all Canadians.

We’ve also learned that Poilievre is alleged to have considered using back channels (J.D. Vance’s friend, Tory MP Jamil Jivani) to ask Trump to back off because it’s damaging his campaign.

Poilievre is alleged to have benefitted from Indian government agents who worked to raise funds and support for his 2022 leadership campaign. Poilievre refuses to get his security clearance, bogusly claiming it would prevent him from speaking freely. This is utter nonsense.

It is abundantly clear that foreign interference is only benefitting — and potentially being sought by — a single federal political party.

The Conservatives already benefit from biased media coverage (from the CBC no less), an American-owned national newspaper network that effectively acts as their propaganda arm and from a number of American-funded libertarian think tanks and third-party advertisers connected to American-owned Big Oil.

It begs the question: Does Canada have a Conservative Party, or a foreign interference party?

