Asking Trump to do anything to benefit Pierre Poilievre is election interference — full stop.

Danielle Smith must resign immediately.

The Alberta Premier can be friends with anyone she chooses — including the adjudicated rapist threatening to ruin Canada. However, Smith crossed a line by asking Trump to interfere in Canada’s federal election.

It doesn’t matter that Smith’s request to Trump administration officials to pause the tariff war doesn’t meet the formal — arguably outdated — definition of election interference. Smith clearly stated that her request was a consequence of the tariff war benefitting Mark Carney, and that a pause would benefit Pierre Poilievre.

Were this not enough, Smith advocated for Poilievre because she thinks he and Trump are “in sync.”

Smith doesn’t care about Canadian sovereignty, and it shows when she flew down to Mar-a-Lago, when she attended Trump’s inauguration and whenever she speaks to the American far-right, which is unfortunately often.

She is supposed to represent the people of Alberta — Canadian citizens — not the interests of the Trump Organization. Her actions — always immature, often childish and completely unacceptable for any Canadian politician — have proven her unworthy of her office.

We are a forgiving society to not call them treasonous.

If Danielle Smith doesn’t want to stand up for Canada, then it’s time for her to stand down.

