Cabaret l’Enfer

Chef-owner Massimo Piedimonte delivers a veritable Masterpiece Theatre experience, with him, his team and their creations at centre stage. Piedimonte looms large with charisma and talent, boasting a tasting menu that highlights both a dedication to his Italian upbringing and a show of precise French techniques. Given his lineage in kitchens tracing back to Noma in Copenhagen, Maison Boulud and le Mousso, be prepared for a night to remember. The wine list is topnotch, the music is pitch-perfect and all conspires to ready your senses for the unforgettable meal that lies ahead. (4094 St-Denis)

