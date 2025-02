Quebecers no longer see the United States as a friendly country.

A large majority of Quebecers are ready to boycott the United States

A new Léger study has found that a large majority of Quebecers are now ready to boycott the United States.

Following threats of tariffs and annexation by Donald Trump, 76% of Quebecers say they’re buying fewer products from the United States. 74% say they’re also less inclined to travel to the U.S.

71% of Quebecers no longer see the United States as a friendly country.

Earlier today, the City of Montreal announced that it had dropped Amazon from its list of suppliers, pledging to support more local businesses.

