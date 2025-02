“Despite the reprieve on tariffs, Montreal is not letting its guard down.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the city had dropped Amazon from its list of suppliers in response to the still-looming tariff threat from the U.S. Plante pledged to buy local, or use international alternatives.

Amazon critics are also calling for a boycott following the closure of seven warehouses in Quebec, leading to a loss of 1,700 jobs in the province — 4,500 if subcontractors are included, according to the CSN union. Amazon is now facing legal action from CSN.

“The City of Montreal is stopping orders from Amazon until further notice. Despite the reprieve on tariffs, Montreal is not letting its guard down. We are combing through our supplier list to find local or international alternatives. We remain united and will buy locally when possible.”

