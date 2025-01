“Canadians have consistently expressed disgust at the possibility of Canada joining the United States.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 90% of Canadians say they oppose Canada joining the United States.

Conservatives (20%) are significantly more likely than Liberal (3%) and NDP (1%) voters to say they would support Canada joining the United States if it came to a referendum.

“While Trump may consider himself a master dealmaker, Canadians have consistently expressed disgust at the possibility of Canada joining the United States. The idea has little to no traction – except among Conservatives.”

Support for Canada joining the United States decreases with education, with 12% support among high school graduates and 8% among university graduates.

The study also found that just 20% Canadians have a positive opinion of Donald Trump.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,653 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

