A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that just 26% of Americans support Donald Trump placing a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States. Canada is preparing retaliatory tariffs that will take effect as early as Jan. 20, when Trump is sworn in.

A previous Angus Reid study found that Trump voters were far more likely to support major tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico and India rather than the United Kingdom and Canada.

Americans are twice as likely to oppose Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods (50%) than support them.

“Donald Trump has talked extensively about increasing the number and intensity of tariffs on foreign nations, a move that economists predict could have compounding and disastrous outcomes for the U.S. and the rest of the globe. A tariff is a form of tax imposed on imports from another country. It is notable that in broadly accepted economic theory, tariffs are paid for by consumers in the home nation. Tariffs are thought to protect domestic industries, but often at the cost of efficiency. Critics have noted that while Trump and his economic advisors have stated that they will use tariffs to reduce America’s trade deficit, it actually grew in his first term by 25% after his administration imposed tariffs on goods including steel and aluminum.”

A universal tariff of 10% is estimated to cost each American household an average of $2,000 per year, while a 20% tariff would cost the average American household $3,900 per year.

Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods will hurt both Canadians and Americans

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,027 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

