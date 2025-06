According to a study by Léger, just 33% of Quebecers support Quebec sovereignty. There is currently a 26-point spread between those who support Quebec independence (33%) and those who do not (59%).

A separate study by EKOS found that just 26% of Quebecers think their province would be better off as an independent country, noting that “Quebecers have largely abandoned their aspirations to leave Canada.”

The vast majority of Quebecers (86%) say they’re proud to be Canadian.

