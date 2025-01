The Conservative Party leader continues to play politics at the expense of national unity at a time when we’re facing an imminent U.S. trade war.

While we’re all familiar with Pierre Poilievre’s constant need to talk-down our country, Canadians now agree that the CPC leader’s anti-Canada rhetoric is damaging to trade negotiations with the United States. In fact, Canadians are five times more likely to say that Poilievre’s rhetoric about Canada being weak is more hurtful than helpful to our country’s negotiations with the U.S.

We already know that Poilievre won’t stand up to Donald Trump’s tariff threats for fear of losing Elon Musk’s endorsement. But Poilievre never misses an opportunity to play politics and try to make Canada look bad. Of course, Canada is not the broken country the Conservatives need you to think it is.

Regardless of these false narratives, most Canadians support a unified ‘Team Canada’ approach in response to Trump’s tariff threat.

Most Canadians also say they don’t want an immediate election — not that that will stop Poilievre from incessantly calling for one.

In times of imminent outside threats, our national unity is more important than the kind of cheap political slogans and exaggerated outrage that Poilievre specializes in. These are not the qualities you want in a prime minister.

Pierre Poilievre needs to pick a side: Canada or Trump



“Either Pierre Poilievre stands up to fight for all Canadians or he chooses to stand with Danielle Smith, Kevin O’Leary and Donald Trump.”https://t.co/3STy4fxlvf — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) January 16, 2025 Pierre Poilievre’s anti-Canada rhetoric is a liability for our country

