“Pierre Poilievre has been endorsed by Elon Musk because he’s a billionaire bootlicker. He doesn’t want to upset that endorsement.”

At a time when Canada needs a strong leader who’ll be able to stand up to Donald Trump, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre continues to face criticism for being ill-equipped to deal with Trump’s tariff threat. Poilievre’s net favourability currently sits at -17%.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has released a statement on Poilievre’s lack of a plan to respond to Trump’s tariffs, once again calling him a billionaire bootlicker.

“What is Pierre Poilievre proposing to do about Donald Trump’s tariff threats? Nothing. That is failure in leadership. We know why as well. We know he doesn’t want to do anything to upset his endorsement from Elon Musk. He’s been endorsed by a billionaire because Pierre Poilievre is a billionaire bootlicker. Elon Musk and other billionaires know that he’s going to make them even richer. Anytime a politician decides to side with the billionaires, we know what that means for working class people: It means pain; it means cuts to services that working class people need; it means pain for the middle class, too. That’s what Pierre Poilievre is about. That is a failure in leadership.”

Singh has instead proposed that Canada “withhold targeted critical minerals that America needs in addition to implementing retaliatory tariffs” if Trump implements his 25% tax on Canadian goods.

I have a message for Donald Trump.



We're good neighbours.



But, if you pick a fight with Canada – there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025 Pierre Poilievre is not equipped to deal with Trump

