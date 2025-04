Large majority of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre should get his security clearance

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 7 in 10 Canadians (69%) agree that all federal party leaders should get their security clearance, including Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has failed to do so.

Liberal (89%), NDP (81%) and Bloc Québécois (75%) voters are those most likely to agree with the sentiment. A plurality of Conservatives (44%) say the same.

“Pierre Poilievre has resisted calls to receive the security clearance necessary to read classified materials related to foreign interference. The Conservative leader contends that this would prevent him from speaking freely about these issues, while Liberal leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney has called his decision irresponsible. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh previously stated that he believes Poilievre’s unwillingness to get his security clearance is ‘disqualifying’ for his pursuit of leading the nation as prime minister.”

This is the second study that finds Canadians largely in agreement that security clearance should be sought by all federal party leaders.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 28 to 31, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,131 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

