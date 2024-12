NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has issued a strong statement on the Conservatives’ decision to vote against the GST Tax Holiday.

Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are ‘Bootlicking for Billionaires’

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has issued a strong statement on the Conservatives’ decision to vote against the GST Tax Holiday, calling out Pierre Poilievre and the CPC for “Bootlicking for Billionaires.”

As of Dec. 14, GST and HST will be suspended for two months on groceries, restaurant meals, kids clothes, toys and other retail items.

Singh pointed out that, while Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives voted against the GST Holiday, they did in fact vote to cut corporate taxes by 7%, costing Canadians $60-billion.

“When Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives talk about tax cuts, they mean for their billionaire buddies, not for the working class.”

Bootlicking for Billionaires.



Today, Conservatives callously scoffed at middle class Canadians – saying they’ll vote against a GST Tax Holiday.



The same guy who voted slash corporate taxes for multi-billion-dollar corporations by 7% costing Canadians $60 billion dollars. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) November 29, 2024 Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are ‘Bootlicking for Billionaires’

