The GST holiday will run from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15 as part of the federal government’s multi-billion-dollar affordability package.

GST to be suspended on beer, wine, restaurant meals, diapers, kids’ clothes, toys, books & more

The federal government has announced a two-month GST holiday on certain essentials and retail items for Canadians, to last from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15. The items include restaurant meals (dine-in, takeout or delivery), prepared foods at grocery stores, snack foods, beer, wine, cider and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7% ABV, diapers, kids’ clothes and shoes, kids’ car seats and toys, books, newspapers, puzzles and real and artificial Christmas trees.

The GST holiday is part of a multi-billion-dollar affordability package, a joint effort by the Liberal government and the NDP, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today. The plan also includes $250 Working Canadians Rebate cheques, which will be sent out in April 2025 to working Canadians earning less than $150,000.

Canadians are getting a tax break. Starting December 14, we're pausing GST and HST for two months to make groceries, kids clothes, and other essentials tax-free. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2024

This article was originally published at 9:26 a.m. and updated at 12:28 p.m.

