Pierre Poilievre continues to embarrass himself by calling for an immediate election Canadians don’t want.

Just 29% of Canadians want a federal election now

According to a study by Léger, just 29% Canadians say they want a federal election now.

A majority of Canadians would prefer that the next federal election take place in the spring (30%) or in October 2025, as set out in fixed election-date legislation.

Following three failed attempts to secure the confidence of Parliament in the fall, Pierre Poilievre continues to call for an immediate election Canadians don’t want.

The Léger web survey was conducted from January 10 to 13, 2025, with 1,545 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

