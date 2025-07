Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed supernatural horror film is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the Canadian streaming charts is Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed supernatural horror film Sinners — starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and Miles Caton, among others — which is available now in Canada on Crave.

“Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Rounding out the top three movies streaming in Canada are The Old Guard 2 (Netflix) and Heads of State (Prime Video).

Sinners is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.