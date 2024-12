Pierre Poilievre continues to prove that he’s unfit to be prime minister

In case you’ve lost count, Pierre Poilievre has failed to secure the confidence of Parliament for a third time.

Rather than proving Parliament has no confidence in Justin Trudeau, Poilievre has — three times — demonstrated that Parliament has no confidence in him.

It’s worth considering that, despite considerable ideological differences between the Bloc, NDP, Greens and Liberals, they would rather work together than do anything to help Pierre Poilievre.

If the Conservatives were more of a political party, and less of a cult, they would read the writing on the wall and hold a leadership review.

Their leader cannot lead. He inspires no confidence.

