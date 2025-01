Donald Trump said yesterday that 25% tariffs on Canadian goods could come as soon as Feb. 1.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are largely supportive of retaliatory tariffs and embargos against the United States. Donald Trump said yesterday that 25% tariffs on Canadian goods could come as soon as Feb. 1.

Canadians broadly support a range of measures including placing a matching 25% tariff on all U.S. exports into Canada (61%), putting a 25% tariff on key U.S. exports to Canada (62%) and placing an embargo on critical exports to the U.S. (59%).

“While the federal government has not revealed how it plans to counter the tariffs, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly has said that ‘everything is on the table,’ including restricting energy exports. It has also been reported that the government is considering retaliatory tariffs on select American goods including Florida orange juice, ceramics and steel. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, for his part, has said his province is considering restricting electricity exports. More than 50% of crude oil imports into the U.S. come from Canada. The tariffs will impact gasoline prices in the U.S., with some expecting an increase of up to 70 cents per gallon once the full tariffs are imposed.”

Canadians are largely supportive of retaliatory tariffs and embargos against the United States

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,027 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.