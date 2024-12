It’s a Wonderful Life starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed is widely considered one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time.

Which streaming service has the best selection of Christmas movies?

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the streaming services in Canada with the best selection of Christmas movies this holiday season.

Topping the list with roughly 39% market share is Prime Video, whose selection includes classics like It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and The Grinch.

In second place with 20% of the market share is Crave, which features titles like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.

In third place is Netflix with 16% market share and a selection that includes Klaus and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Overall, there are 287 holiday-themed movies streaming in Canada. For a list of the most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada, please click here.

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

