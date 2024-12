Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation — starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid — which is streaming now in Canada on illico+ and Crave.

“As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark’s employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.”

The most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada

In second and third place are Elf (Crave) and The Grinch (Netflix).

Most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.