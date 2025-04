The exhibition showcases iconic Early Modern prints and drawings, with interactive features inviting visitors to consider the ongoing impact of the historical linking of women and notions of sin.

Museum of Fine Arts’ ‘Bad Girls Only’ explores art linking women and the Seven Deadly Sins

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Bad Girls Only, an exhibition exploring how women became linked to sin through iconic prints and drawings from the Early Modern period.

Featuring works by Albrecht Dürer, Hendrick Goltzius, Jacob Matham and Hieronymous Wierix, the show critiques the lasting impact of associating women with the Seven Deadly Sins.

Interactive features also invite visitors to consider how notions of sin still influence self-perception and to what extent the seven sins are still tied to womanhood today.

Bad Girls Only: Women and the Seven Deadly Sins is on at the Museum of Fine Arts (1380 Sherbrooke W.) through Aug. 10.

